The Royals requested for Kriske to go on unconditional release waivers Friday.

Kriske is expected to continue his career in Japan. The 29-year-old got into four games with the Royals this season, posting a 4.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB over 6.2 innings. He also carried a 5.52 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 49:16 K:BB through 29.1 innings with Triple-A Omaha. Kriske previously played in Nippon Professional Baseball during the 2022 campaign with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.