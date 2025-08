The Cubs designated Kriske for assignment Saturday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Kriske will lose his place on Chicago's 26-man and 40-man rosters in order to make room for the newly acquired Michael Soroka. Kriske has pitched six scoreless innings for the Cubs this year and boasts a 3.23 ERA in Triple-A, so other teams looking for reliever help may try to claim the 31-year-old off waivers.