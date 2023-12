Kriske signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday that includes and invitation to spring training.

Kriske allowed three runs over 6.2 innings with the Royals last season before finishing the year in Japan with the Seibu Lions. The 29-year-old holds an ugly 11.22 ERA over 21.2 frames at the major-league level, although he has struck out 25. Kriske will compete for a middle relief role this spring but will likely begin 2024 at Triple-A Louisville.