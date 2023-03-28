site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Brooks Kriske: Reassigned to minors camp
By
RotoWire Staff
Kriske was reassigned Tuesday to the minor-league side of Royals camp.
Kriske joined the Royals on a minor-league contract this winter after a solid showing in Japan in 2022. The 29-year-old right-hander will open the 2023 campaign in the bullpen at Triple-A Omaha.
