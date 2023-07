The Royals optioned Kriske to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Kriske pitched two hitless innings Friday against the Dodgers, but he will return to Omaha after making four appearances in his latest MLB stint. Kriske holds a 4.05 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 6.2 frames with Kansas City and could return to the majors if the Royals' bullpen depth gets tested later this year. Collin Snider was recalled from Omaha in a corresponding move.