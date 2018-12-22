Reds' Clayton Blackburn: Latches on with Reds
Blackburn (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with Cincinnati on Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Blackburn elected free agency at the beginning of November after being booted off the 40-man roster. He's yet to make his big-league debut and is still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery that took place in April of 2018. It's uncertain as to when he may return to full strength.
More News
-
Rangers' Clayton Blackburn: Outrighted to Round Rock•
-
Rangers' Clayton Blackburn: Set for Tommy John surgery•
-
Rangers' Clayton Blackburn: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Rangers' Clayton Blackburn: Dealing with UCL strain•
-
Rangers' Clayton Blackburn: Expects to miss most of first half•
-
Rangers' Clayton Blackburn: Hampered by elbow tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst