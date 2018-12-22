Blackburn (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with Cincinnati on Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Blackburn elected free agency at the beginning of November after being booted off the 40-man roster. He's yet to make his big-league debut and is still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery that took place in April of 2018. It's uncertain as to when he may return to full strength.

