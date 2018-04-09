Blackburn (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery this week, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

This is a tough break for Blackburn, who was originally hoping to avoid surgery in his recovery from a strained UCL. The issue wasn't improving, however, prompting the 25-year-old to opt for surgery. He'll now be sidelined for the remainder of the 2018 season and a good chunk of the 2019 campaign as he works his way back.