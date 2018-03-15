Rangers' Clayton Blackburn: Dealing with UCL strain
Blackburn was diagnosed with a strained UCL on Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Blackburn was already expected to miss the first half of the season, but this development means he could miss even more time. The Rangers are planning to take a conservative approach for 4-to-6 weeks before restarting his throwing program. Surgery is still on the table, but it seems like they're planning on simply resting the injury for now.
