Rangers' Clayton Blackburn: Hampered by elbow tightness
Blackburn exited Monday's spring game early due to right elbow tightness.
Blackburn faced five hitters before leaving the contest clutching his elbow. He was transported back to the team's camp in Surprise for further evaluation, which should provide some clarity on the nature and severity of the injury.
