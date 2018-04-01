Stephens was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday

Stephens had been up with the team providing bullpen depth, as the Reds had been dealing with several injured relievers, as well as the absence of Raisel Iglesias (paternity list). He pitched in one game while with Cincinnati, allowing two earned runs on three hits in the lone appearance. With Iglesias back Sunday, Stephens will head back to the minors, where he served primarily as a starter in 2017.