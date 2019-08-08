Winker is not starting Thursday against the Cubs.

Winker will give way to Phillip Ervin in left field for Thursday's series opener against the Cubs with left-hander Cole Hamels toeing the rubber for Chicago. Look for the outfielder, who is slashing .368/.442/.553 with two home runs and six RBI over his past 15 appearances, to rejoin the lineup against righty Yu Darvish on Friday.

