Reds' Joey Votto: Won't play Tuesday

Votto will be held out of Tuesday's game against the Mets, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager Jim Riggleman said Votto aggravated a previous knee injury during Monday's tilt, and it got worse later in the ballgame. Votto will get a day off Tuesday, with the hope that he'll return for Wednesday's series finale. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.

