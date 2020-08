Bauer is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 29-year-old previously lined up to pitch Wednesday or Thursday after delivering an impressive performance Friday in Milwaukee, but he'll get a couple extra days of rest between starts. Bauer is off to a dominant start in 2020 with a 0.93 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 32:4 K:BB over 19.1 innings.