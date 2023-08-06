Gutierrez (elbow) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, striking out two and walking two over two no-hit scoreless innings.

Gutierrez began his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on July 28 but was cleared to join the Reds' top affiliate after a pair of one-inning scoreless appearances. The Reds are tentatively targeting Aug. 25 for Gutierrez's return from the 60-day injured list, with manager David Bell telling Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer that the right-hander will work out of the bullpen once activated.