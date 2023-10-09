Gutierrez (elbow) cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
Gutierrez had a setback in August as he was making his way back from Tommy John surgery and it's not clear what his current health situation is. The Reds felt his 40-man roster spot was better used on someone else.
