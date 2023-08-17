The Reds announced Wednesday that Gutierrez (elbow) has been pulled from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.

Gutierrez had been tracking toward a return from the 60-day injured list next weekend, but the Reds' decision to bring him back from the rehab assignment a week and a half early seemingly indicates that he suffered a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. According to MLB.com, Gutierrez's fastball had hovered between 91 and 93 miles per hour in his first two rehab appearances with Louisville, but his average velocity dropped down to 90.3 mph during his most recent outing this past Saturday, when he was tagged for four earned runs on two hits and two walks over 1.1 innings. Gutierrez will presumably be evaluated by the Reds' team doctors before the team provides an update on his next steps.