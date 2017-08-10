Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Homers in win over Indians
Amarista went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's win over Cleveland.
Amarista's positional flexibility has provided him an opportunity to carve out a utility role, but he's still not receiving consistent starts. Additionally, his .248/.275/.380 slash line isn't moving the fantasy needle in most settings. Amarista is definitely worth considering as a low-priced flier in daily contests when he's in the starting lineup for home games, though.
More News
-
Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Struggling since hot start•
-
Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Returns to bench role after brief starting stint•
-
Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Out on paternity leave•
-
Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Back in lineup•
-
Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Moves back to bench•
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...