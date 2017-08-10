Amarista went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's win over Cleveland.

Amarista's positional flexibility has provided him an opportunity to carve out a utility role, but he's still not receiving consistent starts. Additionally, his .248/.275/.380 slash line isn't moving the fantasy needle in most settings. Amarista is definitely worth considering as a low-priced flier in daily contests when he's in the starting lineup for home games, though.