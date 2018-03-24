Amarista was granted his release by the Tigers on Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group reports.

Amarista was invited to camp on a minor-league deal but failed to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster. He will now look to latch on with another organization after playing in 96 games for the Rockies last season. During those contest, he slashed .238/.269/.351 with three home runs and 19 RBI. Even if he's able to find a home in the near future, it's unlikely that he will be relevant for fantasy purposes.