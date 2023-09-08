Gomber (back) will be placed on the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's game in San Francisco, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gomber has dealt with a nagging back issue and the Rockies have apparently decided to finally shut him down for a bit. The left-hander will be eligible for activation on September 22, but it's unclear at this juncture whether he'll be ready to rejoin the rotation at that time. Reliever Victor Vodnik is taking Gomber's spot on the roster.