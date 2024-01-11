Gomber (back) signed a one-year, $3.15 million contract with the Rockies on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gomber finished 2023 with a 5.50 ERA and 1.49 WHIP through 139 innings, but his numbers became much more respectable when pitching away from Coors Field (3.68 ERA and 1.37 WHIP through 63.2 frames). The 30-year-old southpaw missed the final month of the season due to back inflammation, and the Rockies have yet to offer an update on his status during the offseason.