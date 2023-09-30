The Rockies signed Blackmon to a one-year contract extension Friday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Blackmon had been scheduled to become a free agent this winter at age 37, but he'll stay home in Colorado for what will be his 14th major-league season. He was selected by the Rockies in the second round of the 2008 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech and has tallied 1,688 career big-league hits, all in the purple and black. There's no word yet on the financial terms of the new deal.