Tovar went 5-for-8 with a double, a triple, three runs, five RBI and a stolen base across both games of Saturday's doubleheader sweep against the Giants.

Tovar plated four runs in the matinee, three of which came on a bases-clearing triple. He added a run-scoring single in the nightcap, giving him more RBI (five) in the doubleheader than he had accumulated (four) over his first 13 games of September combined. Tovar's big day lifted his batting average this month from .220 to .276.