Gray (full body cramping) is expected to make his next start, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Word out of Colorado is that Gray is fine after he left Saturday's game with full body cramping. Gray more than held his own in a brutal home matchup against the Dodgers in his 2021 debut, allowing only one run on four hits while striking out seven over five innings. He has a more favorable matchup this coming week in the Diamondbacks, but it's at home, and it's still difficult to feel good about Gray against any opponent in Coors.