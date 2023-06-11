Freeland didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Padres, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw continues to pitch surprisingly well at Coors Field, giving up three runs or less in five straight home starts, but the Rockies bullpen couldn't protect a 2-1 lead and cost Freeland his fifth win. The 30-year-old will carry a 3.91 ERA and 49:19 K:BB through 76 innings into his next outing, likely to come next week in Atlanta.