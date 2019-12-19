Rockies' Mike Gerber: Latches on with Colorado
Gerber signed a minor-league deal with the Rockies on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Gerber elected free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A by the Giants in November, and he'll now receive another chance within the National League West. The 27-year-old found success at Triple-A with a .849 OPS in 197 games, but he hasn't had any luck through 30 major-league appearances with a .076/.151/.106 slash line.
