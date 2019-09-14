Gerber was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gerber helped bring home a Pacific Coast League championship and will be rewarded with a return to San Francisco. The outfielder was 23 percent better than the average PCL hitter during the regular season, but it's uncertain how much he will play over the final two-plus weeks. Gerber is 27 and not a part of the team's long-term future.

More News
Our Latest Stories