Gerber was designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday.

Gerber hit .308/.368/.569 with 26 home runs and 83 RBI over 119 games with Triple-A Sacramento in 2019, but he failed to generate major-league production in his limited opportunities, recording a .198 OPS with 15 strikeouts in 24 at-bats last year. While the 27-year-old has shown to be successful in the minors, it's unclear whether a team will take a chance on him given his struggles translating those results to the majors.

