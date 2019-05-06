Gerber started in left field and batted second Sunday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a 6-5 win over the Reds.

Gerber has started all three games in left field since being called up following Gerardo Parra's designation for assignment on May 3. The 26-year-old's success with Triple-A Sacramento (.357/.402/.655) has not carried over the majors, as he has gone just 1-for-12 in those three starts. Gerber remains on the strong side of a platoon in left field with Tyler Austin, but he could lose playing time to his platoon mate or another outfield option in the minors if he doesn't start stringing some hits together.