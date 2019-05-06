Giants' Mike Gerber: Takes over in left
Gerber started in left field and batted second Sunday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a 6-5 win over the Reds.
Gerber has started all three games in left field since being called up following Gerardo Parra's designation for assignment on May 3. The 26-year-old's success with Triple-A Sacramento (.357/.402/.655) has not carried over the majors, as he has gone just 1-for-12 in those three starts. Gerber remains on the strong side of a platoon in left field with Tyler Austin, but he could lose playing time to his platoon mate or another outfield option in the minors if he doesn't start stringing some hits together.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...