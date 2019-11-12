Play

Gerber elected free agency Tuesday after being outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

While Gerber has been productive at the Triple-A level, he's struggled to perform in the majors, hitting .076/.151/.106 with 36 strikeouts over 30 total major-league games. The 27-year-old will likely serve as organizational depth barring a major uptick in production.

