Giants' Mike Gerber: Drops in batting order
Gerber will start in left field and bat eighth Monday against the Reds, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gerber will make his fourth start in as many games since joining the Giants, but he'll drop precipitously in the order after batting second in each of the prior three games. The 26-year-old has struck out in six of his 12 plate appearances to date and has recorded only one hit. Even with Gerardo Parra out of the mix, Gerber may not have a long leash in an everyday role with the big club, especially with Mac Williamson mashing at Triple-A Sacramento and angling for a promotion.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...