Gerber will start in left field and bat eighth Monday against the Reds, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gerber will make his fourth start in as many games since joining the Giants, but he'll drop precipitously in the order after batting second in each of the prior three games. The 26-year-old has struck out in six of his 12 plate appearances to date and has recorded only one hit. Even with Gerardo Parra out of the mix, Gerber may not have a long leash in an everyday role with the big club, especially with Mac Williamson mashing at Triple-A Sacramento and angling for a promotion.