Lambert was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque by the Rockies on Sunday.
Lambert will begin the year in Triple-A after missing the majority of the two seasons with injuries; including Tommy John surgery in 2020. The right-hander will have his innings limited to begin the campaign, but he could be a rotation option for Colorado by the time 2023 comes to a close.
