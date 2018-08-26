Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Chased during first inning
Anderson (6-7) recorded just two outs Sunday, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk in the 12-3 loss to the Cardinals. He struck out one batter and allowed a homer in the losing effort.
After Matt Carpenter slapped a leadoff double, Anderson retired the next two batters before allowing a two-out rally for the ages. His day would end after Carpenter drove in a run with his second double in the inning. The 28-year-old southpaw saw his ERA jump from 4.45 to 4.79 while taking his fourth loss in five August starts. Anderson will aim for his first win since July 4 on Friday against the Padres.
