Witt went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Rangers.

Hitting leadoff for the third straight game, Witt was able to snap a five-game run without an RBI. He knocked in a pair with a fifth-inning double and added another on a fielder's choice in the seventh. With Adalberto Mondesi (knee) out for the year, Witt's seen a little more time at shortstop, but third base remains his primary position. The 21-year-old is slashing .219/.248/.324 with a home run, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored and five stolen bases through 109 plate appearances this season.