Keller (6-13) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out three batters over three innings.

Mookie Betts led off the game by tagging Keller for a homer, and that proved to be an omen of things to come. The right-hander gave up four more runs in the frame and served up an additional long ball in each of the second and third innings before mercifully being replaced. By the time he departed, Keller had given up eight runs -- the second time in his past three starts that he's surrendered that amount. He's lost four of his past five outings, posting an 8.76 ERA and 2.07 WHIP across 24.2 innings during that stretch.