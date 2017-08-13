Royals' Brandon Moss: Takes seat against left-hander Sunday
Moss is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
With a left-hander (Derek Holland) on the hill for Chicago, Moss will be relegated to the bench for the fourth time in five games. Two of the other benchings came in St. Louis when the Royals weren't able to use a designated hitter, so Moss could still end up seeing most of the starts at DH when the Royals face right-handed pitching.
