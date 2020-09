Junis gave up five runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and zero walks over 4.1 innings during Tuesday's win over the Indians. He didn't qualify for the decision.

The right-hander served up homers in each of the first three frames, matching his total for home runs allowed in his previous four starts in 2020. Junis has a 5.57 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over 21 innings and should next face the Pirates on Sunday.