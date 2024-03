Junis (shoulder) is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Twins, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Junis threw four innings and 4.2 innings on March 10 and March 16, respectively, but he missed his last scheduled spring appearance due to a shoulder issue. It's quite possible Junis fails to log five-plus innings in this start. Junis had 10 strikeouts and a 1.22 WHIP in 10.2 innings this spring.