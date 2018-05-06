Royals' Mike Moustakas: Drives in three

Moustakas went 1-for-3 with a double, run scored and three RBI on Sunday against the Tigers.

Moustakas played a park in all four of the Royals' runs Sunday, his first big performance in several games. After getting off to a quick start to the season, Moustakas hasn't homered since April 27 and has only two extra-base hits in that span. He continues to hit for a high average and is now showing signs of getting his powerful bat back in form.