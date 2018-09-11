Royals' Salvador Perez: Hits bench Tuesday

Perez is not starting Tuesday against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Perez sits for the second time in three games. it's possible that he won't have his usual heavy workload down the stretch in a lost season for the Royals, though his days off could also be related to the thumb injury which cost him seven straight starts from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5. Meibrys Viloria will start behind the plate.

