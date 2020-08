Barlow (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits and no walks while striking out one over one inning as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the White Sox.

Barlow hadn't allowed a run over 4.2 innings during his first five relief appearances this season, but he was charged with his first loss of 2020 after allowing two runs Sunday. The right-hander may receive the occasional win this season, but he's likely not in line to pitch in many high-leverage situations as the year progresses.