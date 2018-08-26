Matias will miss the rest of Low-A Lexington's season after suffering a deep cut on his right thumb, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Matias sustained the injury in a bit of a freak accident as he loaded his luggage onto the team bus. The young outfielder -- who turns 20 on Sept. 4 -- will miss the last few weeks of Lexington's season, but the actual recovery timetable remains unclear. Matias has some extreme numbers this season, including a .231/.303/.550 slash line with 31 home runs and 131 strikeouts in 338 at-bats.