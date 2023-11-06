Manaea exercised the opt-out clause in his 2024 contract Monday, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Manaea would have been owed $15 million by the Giants, but the left-hander has decided to look for a bigger deal on the open market. The 31-year-old had an up-and-down 2023 season, holding a 4.44 ERA and 128:42 K:BB over 117.2 innings covering 10 starts and 27 relief appearances. Manaea did show more velocity this season and posted a 2.87 ERA from August on, so he should be able to find a multi-year deal somewhere.