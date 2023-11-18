Szapucki (side) was non-tendered by the Giants on Friday.

He had surgery to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome in May, so Szapucki may not be healthy for the start of the 2024 season. The 27-year-old lefty converted to relief pitching after joining the Giants from the Mets in 2022. He has an 8.68 ERA in 18.2 MLB innings.