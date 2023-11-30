Szapucki (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Nov. 18.

Szapucki was non-tendered by San Francisco on Nov. 17 before being brought back into the fold one day later. The 27-year-old left-hander hasn't pitched at any level since 2022 because of a shoulder injury that ultimately required thoracic outlet surgery this past May. It's hard to say what his health status will be at the beginning of the 2024 campaign.