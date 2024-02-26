The Giants reassigned Szapucki (pectoral) to minor-league camp Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Though Szapucki received an invitation to big-league spring training after re-signing with the Giants on a minor-league deal in November, he didn't appear in any Cactus League games while he continues to recover from the thoracic outlet syndrome surgery he underwent last May. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Szapucki had his first rib removed as part of the procedure, along with his pectoralis minor and one of his scalene muscles. He's been able to throw off a mound during camp and is expected to be ready to make his season debut in April or May, likely with Triple-A Sacramento.