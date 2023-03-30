The Giants placed Szapucki (arm) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Szapucki's move to the 60-day IL opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Roberto Perez and ensures the 26-year-old lefty will miss at least the first two months of the season. The Giants shut Szapucki down earlier this month after he experienced soreness in in his left arm, and he's since received multiple medical opinions on the injury, including a consultation with a doctor who specializes in thoracic outlet syndrome. The team has yet to provide an estimated timeline for Szapucki to resume pitching while he contends with an injury the Giants are currently terming as "left arm neuropathy."
