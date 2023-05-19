Szapucki is undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Szapucki has been on the 60-day injured list since the start of the season due to what was originally diagnosed as shoulder trouble, and the surgery will all but assuredly put an end to the season. The left-hander will have a chance to compete for a roster spot in 2024 if he's healthy, but the track record of pitchers recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome is spotty at best.
