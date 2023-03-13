Szapucki is seeking a second opinion for his left upper arm injury, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The initial diagnosis was that Szapucki is dealing with neuropathy, which left his fingers numb during his lone Cactus League appearance back in late February. He remains shut down as the Giants attempt to get a clearer handle on the situation.
More News
-
Giants' Thomas Szapucki: Dealing with neuropathy•
-
Giants' Thomas Szapucki: Undergoing tests on right elbow•
-
Giants' Thomas Szapucki: Headed to injured list•
-
Giants' Thomas Szapucki: Moves past hip injury•
-
Giants' Thomas Szapucki: Leaves with hip tightness•
-
Giants' Thomas Szapucki: Recalled to big leagues•