Chafin made the second appearance of his minor-league rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Toledo, tossing a 1-2-3 inning and striking out two in the nine-pitch outing.

On the heels of the sharp rehab appearance, Chafin looks as though he could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when the Tigers return to action Tuesday in Minnesota. The Tigers foreshadowed Chafin's likely activation by optioning reliever Rony Garcia to Toledo after Sunday's loss to the Rockies, which opens up a spot on the 28-man roster.