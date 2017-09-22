Tigers' Buck Farmer: Cleared for Sunday start
Farmer (shoulder) has been cleared to make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Twins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Farmer was battered for five runs (four earned) over 2.2 innings to take the loss in Monday's start to the Athletics and exited the contest with tightness in his trapezius muscle. The injury looked like it could prevent Farmer from completing a two-start week, but he's apparently resumed throwing without pain, prompting manager Brad Ausmus to call upon the right-hander to take the hill for the series finale. Even if he proves to be 100 percent healthy for Sunday's turn, Farmer is probably worth avoiding in most settings, as he's been lit up for 19 runs (17 earned) over 20.1 innings in his five starts since rejoining the Tigers' rotation.
More News
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Dealt with trap tightness Monday•
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Lasts just 2.2 frames in loss•
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Fans seven in loss to Indians•
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Fires five strong innings in Friday victory•
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Earns another start•
-
Tigers' Buck Farmer: Earns third victory of Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...