Farmer (shoulder) has been cleared to make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Twins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Farmer was battered for five runs (four earned) over 2.2 innings to take the loss in Monday's start to the Athletics and exited the contest with tightness in his trapezius muscle. The injury looked like it could prevent Farmer from completing a two-start week, but he's apparently resumed throwing without pain, prompting manager Brad Ausmus to call upon the right-hander to take the hill for the series finale. Even if he proves to be 100 percent healthy for Sunday's turn, Farmer is probably worth avoiding in most settings, as he's been lit up for 19 runs (17 earned) over 20.1 innings in his five starts since rejoining the Tigers' rotation.